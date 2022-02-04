Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Price Target Cut to $33.00

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.60% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Vertical Research lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.18.

AXTA stock opened at $29.05 on Thursday. Axalta Coating Systems has a 52 week low of $26.42 and a 52 week high of $34.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.42.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 26.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 448.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 257.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. 97.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

