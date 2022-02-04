Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Short Interest Update

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, an increase of 26.0% from the December 31st total of 1,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 290,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days. Approximately 8.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ:TCMD opened at $14.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.79 million, a PE ratio of 37.87 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Tactile Systems Technology has a twelve month low of $14.15 and a twelve month high of $64.53.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $52.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.03 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 6.32%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Tactile Systems Technology will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 2.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 3.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 20.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 2.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 21,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on TCMD. Zacks Investment Research raised Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Tactile Systems Technology from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Tactile Systems Technology from $44.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Tactile Systems Technology from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tactile Systems Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

