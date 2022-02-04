Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Short Interest Update

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a growth of 23.2% from the December 31st total of 981,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 479,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CCRN. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cross Country Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.71.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 138.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,332,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,750 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $8,760,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,862,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 260.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 287,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,107,000 after purchasing an additional 207,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 608,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,051,000 after purchasing an additional 157,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCRN opened at $22.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $852.81 million, a PE ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Cross Country Healthcare has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $30.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.15.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $374.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.91 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 37.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

