Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Price Target Lowered to $163.00 at Robert W. Baird

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) had its price objective decreased by Robert W. Baird from $176.00 to $163.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

TTEK has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tetra Tech from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Tetra Tech stock opened at $146.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49 and a beta of 0.81. Tetra Tech has a 1-year low of $116.01 and a 1-year high of $192.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $679.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.99 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tetra Tech will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

Tetra Tech announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 7th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.78%.

In related news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 2,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.18, for a total value of $516,652.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Brendan M. O’rourke sold 3,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $690,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 105,696 shares of company stock worth $19,588,695. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 59.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 355.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

