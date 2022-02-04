Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target Cut to $160.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $185.00 to $160.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Qorvo from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen lowered their price target on Qorvo from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho lowered their price target on Qorvo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Qorvo from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $190.09.

Qorvo stock opened at $128.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38. Qorvo has a one year low of $123.92 and a one year high of $201.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $148.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.99.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 28.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Qorvo news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total transaction of $825,964.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total transaction of $200,141.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 1,135.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 973,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,786,000 after acquiring an additional 894,876 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 19.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,097,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $801,603,000 after acquiring an additional 666,505 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Qorvo in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,205,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 85.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 839,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $164,220,000 after acquiring an additional 385,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 757.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 425,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,124,000 after acquiring an additional 375,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

