Altius Minerals (ALS) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Altius Minerals (TSE: ALS) in the last few weeks:

2/2/2022 – Altius Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$18.00 to C$19.00.

1/20/2022 – Altius Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$25.00 to C$27.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/20/2022 – Altius Minerals had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$21.00 price target on the stock.

1/20/2022 – Altius Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$21.00 to C$22.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/20/2022 – Altius Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$20.00 to C$21.00.

Shares of ALS opened at C$17.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$735.99 million and a P/E ratio of 14.95. Altius Minerals Co. has a twelve month low of C$13.48 and a twelve month high of C$19.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$16.80 and a 200-day moving average of C$16.48. The company has a quick ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 7.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.81.

Get Altius Minerals Co alerts:

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$20.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$20.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altius Minerals Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Minerals Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Minerals Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.