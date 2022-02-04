Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $121.21.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PAYX. Barclays upped their price target on Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Cowen raised Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd.

In other news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 3,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total transaction of $396,065.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $91,910.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 257,586 shares of company stock valued at $34,549,139 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 225.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 17,313 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 1,135.0% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 69.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAYX stock opened at $118.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $42.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.93. Paychex has a 12-month low of $87.67 and a 12-month high of $138.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.55.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 29.53%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Paychex will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.79%.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

