Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Major Shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc Sells 52,040 Shares

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 52,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $770,192.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Chai Trust Co Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Par Pacific alerts:

On Wednesday, January 12th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 45,709 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total transaction of $789,851.52.

On Monday, January 10th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 51,872 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $896,866.88.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 72,040 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $1,232,604.40.

On Monday, January 3rd, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 75,074 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $1,276,258.00.

On Wednesday, December 29th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 26,324 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total transaction of $419,341.32.

On Monday, December 27th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 22,931 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $345,340.86.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 36,628 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total transaction of $545,390.92.

On Monday, December 20th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 26,515 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total transaction of $376,247.85.

On Friday, December 17th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 45,158 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $611,890.90.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 46,357 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total transaction of $619,329.52.

Shares of Par Pacific stock opened at $14.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.81. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.43 and a 52-week high of $20.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $855.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 2.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.28.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.23. Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 68.77% and a negative net margin of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Par Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Par Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.80.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Par Pacific by 1.0% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 991,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,675,000 after acquiring an additional 9,646 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Par Pacific by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,710,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,683,000 after buying an additional 264,673 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Par Pacific by 10.5% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 91,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 8,650 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Par Pacific during the second quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Par Pacific by 37.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 483,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,126,000 after buying an additional 132,308 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

See Also: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.