MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) CFO John Kober Sells 5,000 Shares

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) CFO John Kober sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total transaction of $300,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

John Kober also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 12th, John Kober sold 3,016 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total transaction of $223,757.04.

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $58.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.05. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.68 and a 12-month high of $80.30. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.64.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $159.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.99 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTSI has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 230,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,256,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,857,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $119,055,000 after purchasing an additional 531,797 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,174,000 after purchasing an additional 103,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductor products for the telecommunications, industrial and defense and datacenter industries. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

