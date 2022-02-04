The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 351,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,427 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.07% of MGM Resorts International worth $15,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,236,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,274 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,797,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,715,000 after acquiring an additional 8,896,662 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,751,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683,400 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,646,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,826,000 after acquiring an additional 142,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2,015.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,883,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,699,679 shares in the last quarter. 64.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.81.

In other news, CAO Todd Meinert sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $300,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total transaction of $162,144.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 116,200 shares of company stock worth $5,311,864 in the last 90 days. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $42.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.06 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.93. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $31.10 and a 1 year high of $51.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.07.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 8.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

