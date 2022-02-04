Assetmark Inc. Has $33,000 Holdings in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Assetmark Inc. decreased its position in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Avangrid by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,165,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $368,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,767 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,677,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,296,000 after acquiring an additional 313,371 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Avangrid by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,524,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,095,000 after buying an additional 7,875 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Avangrid by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,160,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,203,000 after buying an additional 176,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Avangrid by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 950,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,868,000 after buying an additional 173,680 shares in the last quarter. 10.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Avangrid stock opened at $46.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.90. The company has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Avangrid, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.10 and a 12-month high of $55.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Avangrid’s payout ratio is 80.37%.

AGR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Avangrid from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.50.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

