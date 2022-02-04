386 Shares in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Bought by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RBLX. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roblox during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Roblox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roblox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Roblox in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Roblox by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 46.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 32,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.66, for a total value of $4,346,737.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 27,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.35, for a total transaction of $3,727,679.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 589,317 shares of company stock worth $62,095,129.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Roblox from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on Roblox from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Roblox from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roblox has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.46.

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $60.67 on Friday. Roblox Co. has a twelve month low of $53.63 and a twelve month high of $141.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.11.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 108.53% and a negative net margin of 24.52%. The firm had revenue of $637.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.47 million. Roblox’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

