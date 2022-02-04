Credit Suisse AG Sells 25,964 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,306 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 25,964 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.09% of Quanta Services worth $15,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Quanta Services by 78.2% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 221 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Motco acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Quanta Services by 32.8% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 41.8% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PWR opened at $101.47 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.71 and a 1-year high of $124.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.87.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 7.35%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PWR shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.73.

In other news, insider James Redgie Probst sold 16,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.10, for a total transaction of $1,965,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

