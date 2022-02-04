Credit Suisse AG Has $15.50 Million Stock Position in TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII)

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) by 21.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,213 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.16% of TFI International worth $15,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in TFI International by 25.1% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of TFI International by 15.2% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of TFI International by 3.6% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TFI International by 10.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TFI International in the third quarter valued at approximately $522,000. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TFII has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of TFI International in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$165.00 to C$160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TFI International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.28.

Shares of TFII stock opened at $97.50 on Friday. TFI International Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.16 and a 12-month high of $120.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.88 and a 200-day moving average of $105.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. TFI International’s payout ratio is 19.15%.

TFI International Profile

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

