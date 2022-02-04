Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 20,366 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 209,013 shares.The stock last traded at $18.19 and had previously closed at $19.21.

Separately, Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Liquidity Services in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.50 price objective for the company.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.15. The company has a market capitalization of $590.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.12.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The business services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 26.33%. The company had revenue of $70.30 million during the quarter.

In other Liquidity Services news, insider John Daunt sold 24,465 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $510,829.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George H. Ellis sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $123,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,198 shares of company stock worth $939,302 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 29.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LQDT. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,445,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,228,000 after buying an additional 60,140 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Liquidity Services by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,795,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,691,000 after buying an additional 80,734 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its position in Liquidity Services by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,788,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,655,000 after buying an additional 36,309 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Liquidity Services by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,104,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,122,000 after buying an additional 68,651 shares during the period. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Liquidity Services by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 480,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,384,000 after buying an additional 93,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Liquidity Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Liquidity Services, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals, Capital Assets Group, Retail Supply Chain Group, and Machinio. The GovDeals segment provides self-service solutions in which sellers list their own assets, and it consists of marketplaces that enable local and state government.

