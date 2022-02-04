Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $108.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Autoliv is at the forefront of automotive safety technology. With content per vehicle on the rise, Autoliv is set to gain from growing demand of front center airbags, knee airbags, seatbelt and battery cut-off switches. Higher year-over-year LVP production in 2022 along with record number of product launches in 2021 are set to drive Autoliv's top-line growth this year. Cost cut efforts, strong financials and investor-friendly moves are other positives. However, Autoliv anticipates substantial headwinds from inflation in raw materials in 2022. Unfavorable currency translations along with high R&D costs and capital expenditure are likely to limit margins. Also, Autoliv’s sales volumes in Q1’22 are expected to remain pressured. Consequently, investors are advised to wait for a better entry point. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ALV. Evercore ISI raised shares of Autoliv from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Autoliv from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Autoliv from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Autoliv from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Autoliv from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $109.21.

ALV opened at $100.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 1.75. Autoliv has a 1-year low of $80.83 and a 1-year high of $110.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 17.13%. Autoliv’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Autoliv will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.51%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Autoliv during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Autoliv by 161.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Autoliv during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Autoliv by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 799 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Autoliv during the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Institutional investors own 38.97% of the company’s stock.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety.

