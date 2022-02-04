Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $41.73

Shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $41.73 and last traded at $41.76, with a volume of 4311 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.97.

Several brokerages recently commented on VSAT. Raymond James downgraded shares of Viasat from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Viasat from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Viasat in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Get Viasat alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 91.71 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.39 and its 200-day moving average is $50.20.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $701.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.25 million. Viasat had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 1.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Analysts forecast that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert W. Johnson bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.05 per share, for a total transaction of $66,060.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSAT. FMR LLC raised its stake in Viasat by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,229 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,240,000 after acquiring an additional 55,804 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viasat during the first quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Viasat by 27.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,451 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 4,867 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Viasat by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,524,209 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $275,326,000 after buying an additional 63,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Viasat by 6.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 603,249 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,066,000 after buying an additional 38,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

About Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT)

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.