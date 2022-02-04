Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target Cut to $270.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) had its target price trimmed by Wedbush from $325.00 to $270.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on FB. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $395.00 to $360.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $445.00 to $355.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Meta Platforms from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $425.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $349.86.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

FB opened at $237.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $661.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $324.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $341.00. Meta Platforms has a one year low of $235.74 and a one year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.03, for a total transaction of $393,153.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total value of $526,675.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 101,894 shares of company stock worth $34,769,399. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 80,321 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,954,000 after acquiring an additional 31,781 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 511,275 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $177,775,000 after acquiring an additional 50,740 shares during the period. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 15,140 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 275.0% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

Featured Article: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.