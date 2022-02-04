Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Price Target Raised to $98.00 at Cowen

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) had its price objective upped by Cowen from $93.00 to $98.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They set a buy rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the company from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $91.67.

CTSH stock opened at $86.06 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $66.19 and a 52-week high of $92.03. The firm has a market cap of $45.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.14.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $519,347.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Iowa State Bank increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 25,001 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,855,000 after buying an additional 5,246 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 70,441 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $5,228,000 after purchasing an additional 11,890 shares during the last quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 331,340 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $24,589,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 33,000 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

