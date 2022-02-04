Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Aravive Inc. is a biotechnology company. It develops therapeutic proteins for the treatment of metabolic diseases and endocrine disorders. Aravive Inc. is based in TX, United States. “

Shares of ARAV stock opened at $1.98 on Thursday. Aravive has a one year low of $1.92 and a one year high of $9.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARAV. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in Aravive during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Aravive by 128.3% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Aravive during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aravive in the third quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aravive in the second quarter worth $191,000. 22.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aravive Company Profile

Aravive, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The firm engages in the development of new therapies that target important survival pathways for both advanced solid tumors as well as hematologic malignancies. Its product candidate, Aravive-S6, is a soluble Fc-fusion protein designed to block the activation of the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway by intercepting the binding of GAS6 to its receptor AXL which also promotes metastasis, cancer cell survival, resistance to treatments and immune suppression.

