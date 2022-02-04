Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Given New $55.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $81.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on DT. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Dynatrace from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. raised their price target on Dynatrace from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Summit Insights raised their price target on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. BTIG Research downgraded Dynatrace from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.92.

Shares of Dynatrace stock opened at $44.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.88. Dynatrace has a 52-week low of $41.01 and a 52-week high of $80.13. The firm has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 157.14, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $240.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Dynatrace’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dynatrace will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.38 per share, with a total value of $145,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total value of $3,853,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 195,942 shares of company stock valued at $12,963,378 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 63,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,518,000 after buying an additional 6,343 shares in the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter worth $10,554,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 248.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 9,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

