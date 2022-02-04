Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) Holdings Lifted by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) by 25.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 340,534 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 70,092 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 1.35% of Waterstone Financial worth $6,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Waterstone Financial during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Waterstone Financial by 225.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,664 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Waterstone Financial by 71,300.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,712 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,704 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Waterstone Financial by 57.4% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,351 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Waterstone Financial by 202.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,020 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 6,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Dalum sold 5,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total transaction of $125,132.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Dalum sold 9,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $207,840.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

WSBF opened at $20.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $508.24 million, a PE ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.27 and a 200-day moving average of $20.69. Waterstone Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.80 and a 52-week high of $22.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 25.92%. On average, research analysts predict that Waterstone Financial, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This is an increase from Waterstone Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 27.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Waterstone Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

About Waterstone Financial

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a loan holding company, which provides principal lending activities. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment provides consumer and business banking products and services to customers primarily within Southeastern Wisconsin.

