Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Invests $334,000 in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RARE. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 491.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 707,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,441,000 after acquiring an additional 587,700 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 766.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 563,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,719,000 after acquiring an additional 498,387 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 24.5% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,370,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $226,029,000 after acquiring an additional 467,125 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,999,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,048,775,000 after acquiring an additional 327,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 219.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 462,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,090,000 after purchasing an additional 317,600 shares during the period. 96.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 1,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total value of $109,859.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RARE stock opened at $67.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.59. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.37 and a 12-month high of $175.00. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 1.69.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.35. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 38.25% and a negative net margin of 98.89%. The firm had revenue of $81.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.13) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $156.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.85.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

