Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 27,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MGI. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in MoneyGram International by 25.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in MoneyGram International in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. MANA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MoneyGram International in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in MoneyGram International in the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in MoneyGram International by 99,035.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 19,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGI opened at $8.76 on Friday. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $12.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.07. The stock has a market cap of $803.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.90 and a beta of 1.41.

In related news, Director W Bruce Turner purchased 63,500 shares of MoneyGram International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.74 per share, with a total value of $364,490.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Peggy Vaughan bought 44,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.69 per share, for a total transaction of $300,896.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 205,977 shares of company stock worth $1,215,011. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MGI. Barclays cut their target price on MoneyGram International from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered MoneyGram International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised MoneyGram International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.31.

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

