Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target Cut to $122.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $132.00 to $122.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the coffee company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.16% from the stock’s current price.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.24.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks stock opened at $95.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.58 and its 200-day moving average is $112.50. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $93.79 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total value of $5,250,312.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total transaction of $701,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 124.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,923,711 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $884,920,000 after acquiring an additional 4,390,109 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $416,728,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 150.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,375,236 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $482,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629,721 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,239,631 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $577,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,407,536 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,499,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822,190 shares during the last quarter. 68.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.