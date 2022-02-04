Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 7,800 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a GBX 7,800 ($104.87) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on RB. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,700 ($103.52) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,000 ($80.67) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays set a GBX 9,400 ($126.38) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,150 ($82.68) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 5,400 ($72.60) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Reckitt Benckiser Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 7,261.36 ($97.63).

The company has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12-month low of GBX 5,782 ($77.74) and a 12-month high of GBX 8,020 ($107.82).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

