Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) CEO Aaron Jagdfeld Sells 34,894 Shares of Stock

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 34,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.46, for a total value of $9,856,159.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Aaron Jagdfeld also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 1st, Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.88, for a total value of $2,114,400.00.

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $275.44 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $251.74 and a 12 month high of $524.31. The company has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $333.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $399.95.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). Generac had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 37.32%. The company had revenue of $942.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Generac from $520.00 to $463.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America raised Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. OTR Global cut Generac to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Generac from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on Generac from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $461.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Generac by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Generac by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Generac by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Generac by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA lifted its stake in Generac by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

