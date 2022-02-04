Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) CFO Michael Linford Sells 48,150 Shares of Stock

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) CFO Michael Linford sold 48,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total value of $3,175,974.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of AFRM stock opened at $57.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.12. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.50 and a fifty-two week high of $176.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.83). Affirm had a negative net margin of 73.88% and a negative return on equity of 24.86%. The firm had revenue of $269.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Affirm by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners boosted its position in shares of Affirm by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Affirm by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Affirm by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Affirm in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Affirm from $183.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Affirm from $175.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Affirm from $185.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Affirm from $170.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Affirm in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.35.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

