Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) CFO Michael Linford Sells 48,150 Shares of Stock

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) CFO Michael Linford sold 48,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total value of $3,175,974.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of AFRM stock opened at $57.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.12. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.50 and a fifty-two week high of $176.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.
Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.83). Affirm had a negative net margin of 73.88% and a negative return on equity of 24.86%. The firm had revenue of $269.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Affirm from $183.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Affirm from $175.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Affirm from $185.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Affirm from $170.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Affirm in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.35.
About Affirm
Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.
Featured Story: Cost Basis
Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.