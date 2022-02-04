Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) vs. Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) Financial Review

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) and Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tenaya Therapeutics and Black Diamond Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenaya Therapeutics N/A N/A -$38.40 million N/A N/A Black Diamond Therapeutics N/A N/A -$67.25 million ($3.39) -1.20

Profitability

This table compares Tenaya Therapeutics and Black Diamond Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenaya Therapeutics N/A -1,143.19% -28.57% Black Diamond Therapeutics N/A -46.24% -40.62%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.2% of Tenaya Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.5% of Black Diamond Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of Black Diamond Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Tenaya Therapeutics and Black Diamond Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tenaya Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Black Diamond Therapeutics 0 1 3 0 2.75

Tenaya Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $36.00, indicating a potential upside of 202.27%. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $29.75, indicating a potential upside of 629.17%. Given Black Diamond Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Black Diamond Therapeutics is more favorable than Tenaya Therapeutics.

Summary

Tenaya Therapeutics beats Black Diamond Therapeutics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tenaya Therapeutics

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It discovers, develop and deliver curative therapies which address the underlying causes of heart disease. The company’s product platform consist Gene Therapy, Cellular Regeneration and Precision Medicine. Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

About Black Diamond Therapeutics

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, discover and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to block the function of family of oncogenic proteins defined by driver mutations across a range of tumor types, and which affect the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR), the tyrosine-protein kinase, or human epidermal growth factor receptor 2. The company is also developing BDTX-1535, a brain-penetrant inhibitor of EGFR mutations, including allosteric and canonical EGFR mutations; and various early stage pipeline programs of allosteric mutations in kinases related to cancer and/or rare genetic diseases. The company was formerly known as ASET Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2018. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

