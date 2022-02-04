Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires 153,247 Shares of ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) by 115.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 286,403 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,247 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.96% of ChannelAdvisor worth $7,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in ChannelAdvisor during the third quarter worth about $1,655,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 12.7% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,020,867 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,021,000 after purchasing an additional 114,977 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in ChannelAdvisor during the third quarter worth about $349,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 568.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,178 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 106,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 30.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

ChannelAdvisor stock opened at $19.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $597.98 million, a PE ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 0.75. ChannelAdvisor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.28 and a fifty-two week high of $29.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.50.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $41.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.54 million. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ChannelAdvisor Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ChannelAdvisor news, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 5,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $136,649.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ChannelAdvisor Corp. provides software as a service solution. It enables the retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage and optimize their merchandise sales across hundreds of online channels. Its customers utilize platform to connect with new and existing sources of demand for their products through channels such as Amazon, eBay, Facebook, Google and Walmart.

