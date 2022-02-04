Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 559 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFG. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,726,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551,724 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 228.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,665,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852,584 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 251.6% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,764,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,900 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 225.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,021,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,579,000 after acquiring an additional 707,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,386,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,610,000 after acquiring an additional 554,401 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $72.70 on Friday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.18 and a 1-year high of $77.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.70. The company has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.59.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.69.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

