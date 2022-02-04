American Century Companies Inc. Reduces Position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 81,164 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Corcept Therapeutics worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 639.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CORT opened at $19.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.19. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $15.82 and a 52-week high of $31.18.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $96.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.75 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 20.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on CORT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Corcept Therapeutics Profile

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

