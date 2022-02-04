Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Invests $204,000 in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 352 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSTR. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 2,317.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 23,966 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 444.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 49 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 55.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 73 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. 53.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Leslie J. Rechan sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $860.38, for a total value of $6,452,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $861.55, for a total value of $1,292,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 25.85% of the company’s stock.

MSTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. upped their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $871.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $620.00 to $580.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $950.00 price target on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MicroStrategy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $640.00.

NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $340.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 1.68. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $307.19 and a fifty-two week high of $1,315.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $525.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $630.21.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The software maker reported ($8.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($9.92). The company had revenue of $134.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.20 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 87.25% and a positive return on equity of 15.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. Research analysts predict that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

