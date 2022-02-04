Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Price Target Cut to $80.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Johnson Controls International from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.93.

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $68.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.60. Johnson Controls International has a 52-week low of $50.62 and a 52-week high of $81.77.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 59.65%.

In related news, VP John Donofrio sold 31,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total transaction of $2,507,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 25,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $1,980,000.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,460 shares of company stock valued at $4,536,359 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

