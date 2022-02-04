H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $25.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “H&R Block looks well poised to gain from its five-year strategy known as Block Horizons. The company is expected to deliver sustainable revenues, operating profit growth and healthy returns on investments, while also maintaining a strong balance sheet and liquidity position in the foreseeable future. The main drivers of the company’s performance post the pandemic will be digital enablement of business, client addition and retention in both Assisted and DIY, greater usage of AI, along with machine learning for product improvement and expansion in small business. Partly due to these tailwinds, shares of H&R Block has increased in a year's time. However, escalating costs due to heavy investments in technology and operations might weigh on the company's bottom line. Seasonality causes considerable fluctuations in revenues.”

Get H&R Block alerts:

Shares of HRB opened at $23.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.24 and a 200-day moving average of $24.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80. H&R Block has a 52 week low of $18.17 and a 52 week high of $26.51.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $158.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.30 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 770.31% and a net margin of 20.86%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.09) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that H&R Block will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of H&R Block by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,105,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,948,000 after acquiring an additional 149,257 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,939,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,816,000 after purchasing an additional 62,125 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 139.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,503,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,897 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,395,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,433,000 after purchasing an additional 190,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,331,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,303,000 after purchasing an additional 34,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on H&R Block (HRB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.