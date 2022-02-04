e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Price Target Raised to $41.00 at DA Davidson

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) had its price target increased by DA Davidson from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ELF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered e.l.f. Beauty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James dropped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.89.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Shares of NYSE ELF opened at $28.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. e.l.f. Beauty has a twelve month low of $21.29 and a twelve month high of $33.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.88 and a beta of 2.02.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $98.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.05 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 4.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Scott Milsten sold 5,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $166,420.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Beth M. Pritchard sold 14,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total value of $437,923.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,775 shares of company stock worth $924,744 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 580,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,856,000 after purchasing an additional 26,820 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,063,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,184,000 after purchasing an additional 904,144 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,568,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,818,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.