Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $44.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their previous price target of $41.00.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on EAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $65.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.90.

Shares of NYSE:EAT opened at $37.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.93 and its 200-day moving average is $44.73. Brinker International has a 52 week low of $30.20 and a 52 week high of $78.33.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $925.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.24 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.86% and a negative return on equity of 40.62%. Brinker International’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Brinker International will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Daniel S. Fuller bought 1,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.42 per share, with a total value of $45,160.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $86,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EAT. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the third quarter worth approximately $1,782,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Brinker International by 11.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 593,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,728,000 after purchasing an additional 58,641 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International in the second quarter worth $3,313,000. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 9.8% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 385,733 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,920,000 after buying an additional 34,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in Brinker International in the second quarter worth $1,086,000. 94.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

