Traders Purchase Large Volume of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Put Options (NYSE:MYTE)

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 10,015 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,390% compared to the average volume of 672 put options.

Shares of MYTE opened at $14.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.89 and a 200-day moving average of $25.81. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a one year low of $14.30 and a one year high of $35.57. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion and a PE ratio of -21.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $186.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.43 million. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 7.76%. Analysts expect that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $282,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $329,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,724 shares during the period. 23.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MYTE shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.89.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

