Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Cameco (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 384,705 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,490% compared to the average volume of 24,198 call options.

Shares of NYSE:CCJ opened at $19.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -273.10 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.34 and a quick ratio of 5.00. Cameco has a 12 month low of $13.10 and a 12 month high of $28.49.

Get Cameco alerts:

CCJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Cameco from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised Cameco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank raised their target price on Cameco from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cameco from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cameco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCJ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 3,929 shares during the last quarter. ACT Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cameco during the fourth quarter worth about $262,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 611.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,562 shares during the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 204,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in shares of Cameco during the fourth quarter worth about $2,856,000. 58.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Article: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.