Investors Purchase Large Volume of W&T Offshore Call Options (NYSE:WTI)

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 2,391 call options on the company. This is an increase of 70% compared to the average volume of 1,406 call options.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $5.10 to $6.90 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WTI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in W&T Offshore in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,849,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in W&T Offshore by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,290,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,280,000 after buying an additional 1,604,736 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in W&T Offshore by 168.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,308,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,197,000 after buying an additional 1,450,247 shares during the last quarter. Kylin Management LLC acquired a new position in W&T Offshore in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,365,000. Finally, Albar Capital Ltd acquired a new position in W&T Offshore in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTI opened at $4.40 on Friday. W&T Offshore has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $5.14. The firm has a market cap of $626.41 million, a P/E ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 2.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.72.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

