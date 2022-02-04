Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $8.13 Million Position in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 429,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,256 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 1.07% of Urstadt Biddle Properties worth $8,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 64,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UBA opened at $19.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.16. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.03 and a 52-week high of $21.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.74. The stock has a market cap of $786.86 million, a P/E ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 1.07.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 34.87% and a return on equity of 13.64%. Analysts predict that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a $0.2375 dividend. This is a positive change from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.96%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UBA shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Urstadt Biddle Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.80.

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

