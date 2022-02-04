Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.14% of Exponent worth $8,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPO. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Exponent in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Exponent by 10.0% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Exponent by 59.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Exponent by 370.8% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Exponent by 21.2% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $92.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.87 and a beta of 0.49. Exponent, Inc. has a one year low of $85.99 and a one year high of $127.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.31.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Exponent had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 22.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Exponent news, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 500 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.83, for a total value of $62,415.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 2,842 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $341,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

