Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 95,938 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 208,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,938 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.07% of Campbell Soup worth $8,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CPB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.11.

CPB stock opened at $44.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $39.76 and a twelve month high of $52.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.69.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.28%.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

