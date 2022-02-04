Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Given a GBX 150 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 150 ($2.02) target price on Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 180 ($2.42) target price on Vodafone Group in a report on Monday. Barclays set a GBX 165 ($2.22) target price on Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 150 ($2.02) target price on Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Vodafone Group from GBX 165 ($2.22) to GBX 170 ($2.29) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 155 ($2.08) target price on Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 168.50 ($2.27).

Shares of VOD stock opened at GBX 135.68 ($1.82) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 116.41 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 116.29. Vodafone Group has a 1-year low of GBX 105 ($1.41) and a 1-year high of GBX 142.74 ($1.92). The firm has a market capitalization of £36.87 billion and a PE ratio of -267.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be given a €0.05 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -18.00%.

In other Vodafone Group news, insider Maria Amparo Moraleda Martinez bought 30,000 shares of Vodafone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 116 ($1.56) per share, for a total transaction of £34,800 ($46,786.77).

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

