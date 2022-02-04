Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 22,491 Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,491 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in StoneCo by 566.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,913,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,383,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025,844 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in StoneCo by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 8,846,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312,176 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in StoneCo by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,038,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959,261 shares during the period. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. boosted its holdings in StoneCo by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 5,766,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,408 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in StoneCo by 342.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,503,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,137 shares during the period. 63.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get StoneCo alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday. Banco Santander downgraded shares of StoneCo to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Grupo Santander downgraded shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of StoneCo in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.38.

STNE stock opened at $13.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.61. StoneCo Ltd. has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $95.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.78 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.34. StoneCo had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.