Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Trading Up 4.8% After Earnings Beat

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)’s stock price was up 4.8% on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $31.53 and last traded at $31.31. Approximately 11,387 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 460,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.88.

The basic materials company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $396.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.33 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 13.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.61) earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is -19.56%.

Separately, Benchmark upgraded Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 12,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 2,312.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 183,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after purchasing an additional 176,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 1.91.

About Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS)

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment comprises of major premium alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations.

