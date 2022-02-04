Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 8,445 Shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 440,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,445 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 1.68% of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF worth $10,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 96,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 8,708 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 320,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,289,000 after buying an additional 135,497 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 221.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 117,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after buying an additional 80,885 shares during the period. Finally, Sepio Capital LP lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 165,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,758,000 after buying an additional 60,191 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA EWS opened at $21.33 on Friday. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.40 and a fifty-two week high of $24.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.85.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

