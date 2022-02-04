Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $9.55 Million Stake in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) by 56.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,639 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.29% of Shake Shack worth $9,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Shake Shack during the second quarter worth $65,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Shake Shack by 61.5% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Shake Shack during the second quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Shake Shack by 13.7% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SHAK shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Shake Shack from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Shake Shack from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Shake Shack from $131.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Shake Shack from $103.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.65.

SHAK stock opened at $63.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.72, a PEG ratio of 40.62 and a beta of 1.52. Shake Shack Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.19 and a fifty-two week high of $132.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.62 and a 200-day moving average of $79.48.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $193.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.47 million. Shake Shack had a positive return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

