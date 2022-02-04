Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Invests $414,000 in TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 48,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.13% of TCR2 Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $178,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 8.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 491,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,071,000 after purchasing an additional 36,526 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 59.3% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 136,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 50,976 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 255.8% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 143.8% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 67,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 39,592 shares during the period. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCR2 Therapeutics stock opened at $2.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $113.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 2.15. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.94 and a 1 year high of $30.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.73.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.06). Analysts predict that TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TCRR shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $51.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.94.

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It is also involved in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.

