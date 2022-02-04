Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Reduces Stock Position in ProShares Short MSCI EAFE (NYSEARCA:EFZ)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in ProShares Short MSCI EAFE (NYSEARCA:EFZ) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,386 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 2.69% of ProShares Short MSCI EAFE worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in ProShares Short MSCI EAFE by 89.1% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 29,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 14,073 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short MSCI EAFE during the third quarter worth about $1,384,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short MSCI EAFE during the third quarter worth about $2,183,000.

Shares of EFZ stock opened at $18.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.02. ProShares Short MSCI EAFE has a 1 year low of $17.48 and a 1 year high of $20.05.

ProShares Short MSCI EAFE (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the MSCI EAFE Index. The MSCI EAFE Index (Europe, Australasia, Far East) adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group, in developed market countries, excluding the United States and Canada.

